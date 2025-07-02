US President Donald Trump vowed that he would not let "communist lunatic" Zohran Mamdani "destroy New York" following the self-avowed Democratic Socialist's victory in the Democratic Party primaries for New York City mayor last week.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform today (Wednesday), "As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it 'Hot' and 'Great' again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!"

The President has criticized Mamdani multiple times over the last week. “I think he's terrible. He’s a communist. The last thing we need is a communist,” Trump said of Mamdani while speaking to reporters outside the White House yesterday. “I think I’m going to have a lot of fun watching him because he has to come right through this building to get his money.”

"Frankly, I heard he's a total nutjob," Trump added. "I think the people of New York are crazy, if they go this route, I think they're crazy."

"We will have a communist, for the first time, a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. What about the people who are there? I think it's crazy," the President stated.

Incumbent New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also vowed to "save" New York from Mamdani. Last week, Adams responded to a front page headline in the New York Post that stated: "NYC SOS: Who will save city after radical socialist batters Cuomo in Dem mayoral primary?"

Adams told the Post in response: “I’m going to take this SOS. Who will save city … ‘Eric."

Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primaries has raised fears in New York's Jewish community over Mamdani's extreme anti-Israel policies. Mamdani condemned Israel less than two days after the October 7 massacre committed by Hamas, before Israel had begun its retaliation for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. He also refused to support legislation condemning the Holocaust and has defended the phrase "globalize the Intifada," widely understood as a call for violence against Jews around the world.