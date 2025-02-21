The Orthodox Union on Thursday issued a statement on the latest developments in Israel, after the body of hostage Oded Lifshitz was identified , followed by the bodies of children Kfir and Ariel Bibas. Meanwhile, the IDF determined that the fourth body handed over by Hamas was not that of Shiri Bibas, the mother of Kfir and Ariel.

“The October 7 image of Shiri Bibas captured the essence of that dark day and the contrast between its two sides: a horrified and fiercely protective Jewish mother shielding her beautiful children from the rampaging Hamas monsters lacking even a shred of humanity,” said the OU.

“For 500 days we hoped that the joyous innocence of Ariel and Kfir would overcome the darkness of their captors, but only because we continue to naively underestimate the depths of Hamas' depravity and hatred of anything human, as further demonstrated by their diabolical separation of the children from their mother,” it added.

“Peace will come with moral clarity, when the world recognizes and upholds the human side of this conflict and erases the utter wickedness of the unrepentant promoters and celebrants of evil.”

“We share in the grief of the Bibas and Lifshitz families and we continue to pray for Shiri, the other remaining hostages and their families,” concluded the statement.