After 503 agonizing days: Body of Oded Lifshitz positively identified

After 503 days of uncertainty, the Lifshitz family were informed of the positive identification of the body of Oded Lifshitz, who was abducted on October 7th, 2023, and returned on Thursday.

The family published a statement in which it expressed its pain: "We received with deep sorrow the official and bitter news confirming the identification of our beloved Oded's body. 503 agonizing days of uncertainty have come to an end. We had hoped and prayed so much for a different outcome."

The family added: "Now we can mourn the husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who has been missing from us since October 7. Our family's healing process will begin now and will not end until the last hostage is returned."

Oded, 84 from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was abducted alongside his wife, Yocheved, from the kibbutz. Yocheved was released from captivity on October 23, 2023. She testified that the two were held separately.

Oded was an Israeli journalist and activist. He worked for many years at the Al Hamishmar and Haaretz newspapers. He served in the IDF in the Nahal Brigade and fought in the Six-Day War, the War of Attrition, the Yom Kippur War, and the First Lebanon War.