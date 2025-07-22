Five months after being freed from Hamas captivity, where he was held for more than a decade, Avraham Mengistu was discharged on Tuesday from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

“I’m excited,” Mengistu said upon his release.

His family expressed deep gratitude to the hospital staff for their care and support throughout his recovery. “The dedicated, intensive, and sensitive care Avraham and our family received has made this moment possible. His transition to a more suitable living arrangement is a dream finally coming true,” the family shared in a statement.

They described the medical team's efforts as a crucial part of his healing journey: “The compassionate and professional treatment at Ichilov was the first real step in bridging the long years of captivity with his return to himself and to the community. We thank the staff for their ongoing support and their promise to continue accompanying Avraham.”

His sister, Almensh Mengistu, also spoke of his remarkable progress: “I’m very proud of the path he’s taken since his return. Despite all the hardships and setbacks, he’s undergone a significant rehabilitation process.”

Mengistu, 38, from Ashkelon, was abducted by Hamas on September 7, 2014. On that day, he left home and walked to Zikim Beach, eventually reaching the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Despite being observed by Israeli security forces, no one intervened as he crossed into Gaza, where he was captured by Hamas.

A gag order was placed on the case, and it wasn’t until a year later, in 2015, that the public was informed he was being held alive in Gaza.

Over the years, Hamas released several videos showing Mengistu. One of the most notable came in January 2023, eight and a half years into his captivity, in which he appeared in a blue shirt, seated in front of a camera, asking: “Until when must I remain here?"