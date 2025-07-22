Earlier today (Tuesday), survivors of Hamas captivity — Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Moran Stella Yanai, and Ilana Gritzewsky — met with Israeli actress Gal Gadot for a private and emotional conversation.

During the meeting, the women shared their personal stories from captivity and thanked Gadot for her outspoken support of the fight to bring the hostages home. They emphasized how crucial it is to continue raising global awareness and to speak out for the 50 hostages - women and men - still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Doron Steinbrecher stated: “Don’t stop. We must keep talking and keep them in people’s hearts and minds.”

Gal Gadot stated: “You’ve all been through incredibly difficult things, and I can’t believe you’re standing here today, continuing your lives and fighting for others. Watching you carry the weight for those still in captivity — you are an inspiration, and you are strength. I hope with all my heart they all come home soon.”