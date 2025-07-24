The murderous terror organization Hamas announced early Thursday morning that it has officially delivered its response to the mediators regarding the ceasefire proposal in Gaza.

A source involved in the negotiations confirmed to Kan News that Hamas submitted its response to the mediators. At this time, it is unclear whether the response was positive or negative.

On Wednesday evening, Al-Arabiya reported that Hamas had expressed initial agreement to the new proposal for a hostage release deal and ceasefire, and that its response was expected to be positive.

Palestinian Arab sources stated that Hamas had already submitted an initial response to the mediators on Tuesday, but it was rejected for failing to meet the proposal’s key conditions. Following that, the mediators reportedly sent a firm message to Hamas, demanding immediate and significant flexibility.

Kan News also reported that Hamas has demanded the reopening of the Rafah crossing as part of the ongoing hostage deal negotiations. According to Palestinian Arab sources, this demand is highly likely to be accepted by Israel.

If accepted, it would mark the first time since the outbreak of the war that Gazans would be permitted to re-enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing.

Meanwhile, officials in Jerusalem conveyed that Israel does not intend to offer further concessions to Hamas, following a series of compromises already made to advance the release of hostages.