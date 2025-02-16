The Israeli Supreme Court decided on Sunday to deny the petition which demanded that the government full details of the agreement with the Hamas terror organization.

The court explained its decision, stating that the public’s right to knowledge and the principle of transparency are overruled by the government's legal right to withhold publication of an agreement that involves state security and foreign affairs.

The petition asked the court to order the publication of the document's wording which is included in Addendum B of the government's decision and includes the details of phases two and three of the deal.

In addition, the petition demanded an urgent meeting after a defense official stated that the full publication of the agreement documents is crucial for the successful implementation of phase one.

The organization that submitted the petition commented: "It is unfortunate that the court did not differentiate between the agreement's content, which pertains to Israel's foreign affairs and security, and the principle of transparency, which obliges the Israeli government to report to the Israeli public what was signed and agreed on on its behalf."