Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz took to social media on Thursday to condemn international pressure on Israel.

Gantz opened his post by noting that he was in the War Cabinet "during the critical first 8 months of the war in Gaza, securing the release of over 100 hostages."

According to Gantz, "What was true then, remains true today: International pressure on Israel, particularly by distorted claims of purposeful starvation or 'genocide,' is perceived, intentionally orchestrated and peddled by Hamas as negotiation leverage."

He added that such pressure "significantly hampers the prospects of a ceasefire deal that would bring the hostages home & restore stability to Gaza.

"The world must stand united in demanding maximum pressure on the terrorists who initiated this war on Oct. 7," Gantz concluded.