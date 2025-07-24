Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet (ISA) foiled terror attacks planned by three ISIS-supporting Jerusalem Arabs.

The suspects were planning to target Israeli security forces stationed at the Sheikh Saad checkpoint in the capital’s east by means of a shooting attack, car bomb, or explosive-laden drone. However, Israel Police and the ISA discovered their plans and arrested them before they could carry out an attack.

Over recent weeks, the Shin Bet and the Jerusalem Central Unit launched an investigation into the suspects, after suspicions were raised that they planned to carry out a terror attack at the Sheikh Sa'ad checkpoint in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood, as well as on suspicions that they belonged to the ISIS terror group.

Guided by the ISA, one suspect from Sur Baher, a man in his 20s, was arrested several weeks ago. During a search of his home a few days later, police discovered a concealed handgun and ammunition hidden inside a sock.

The suspect was arrested and interrogated, and his detention has been extended multiple times. A few days later, two additional suspects, both in their 20s, were arrested and taken for questioning.

Investigations revealed the suspects had consumed extensive ISIS content online, including graphic execution and combat footage. Influenced by this material, they planned attacks against police and Border Police personnel at the checkpoint.

The suspects considered various methods, including a car bomb and drone attack, ultimately settling on a car bomb for its potential to inflict greater damage and casualties. They had already begun learning how to build explosives, and one had acquired a weapon explicitly for “killing Jews.”

Authorities also found that the cell intended to join ISIS in Syria and had contacted the group’s operatives in Judea and Samaria and Syria online to receive training in explosives and terrorism.

Thanks to timely action by the Shin Bet and Jerusalem Police, the plot was thwarted before it could be executed. Two of the suspects have received prosecutor’s declarations ahead of formal indictments. The third suspect remains in custody with extended detention.

Israeli Police and the Shin Bet reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing terror operatives and foiling attacks in order to protect Israeli citizens.