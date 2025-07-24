Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reported Wednesday evening, citing sources familiar with the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, that the terror organization has submitted a series of demands as conditions for advancing a ceasefire agreement.

The demands focus primarily on altering the deployment of IDF forces in the Gaza Strip and modifying the mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid. According to the report, Hamas is demanding that IDF forces withdraw from population centers in Gaza and redeploy along the eastern and northern borders, no closer than 800 meters from the border.

The newspaper also reported that Hamas insists that humanitarian aid be transferred exclusively through UN agencies, rather than through the American company currently overseeing food deliveries to Gaza residents.

Further demands include guarantees for a complete cessation of hostilities, a commitment to continue negotiations beyond the initial 60-day ceasefire period if a permanent agreement is not reached, and the full reopening of the Rafah crossing into Egypt to allow for family reunification and the return of displaced residents to Gaza.

Regarding the next phase of the deal, Hamas is also demanding an increase in the number of security prisoners serving life sentences to be released in exchange for each living Israeli soldier held captive.

An Egyptian source involved in the talks told the newspaper: “The ball is now in Israel’s court, and if its response is positive, the ceasefire will take effect immediately.”