US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, on Wednesday evening commented on the deadlock in the talks on a Gaza ceasefire, writing in a post on X that the claim that Israel is uninterested in ending the fighting must stop.

“Stop the nonsense saying ‘Israel doesn’t want war in Gaza to end…there is only ONE reason this has dragged on-Hamas! They are evil. And they are the cause of the prolonged suffering. Full stop,” wrote the Ambassador.

Huckabee was basing his remarks on a report by journalist Amichai Stein on i24NEWS, which revealed that Hamas backtracked on several agreements already reached in ceasefire negotiations, including humanitarian issues.

According to the report, in its response on Tuesday, the terrorist organization demanded that all humanitarian aid to Gaza be delivered solely through the UN, contrary to prior agreements stipulating aid would be transferred via entities unaffiliated with either Israel or Hamas.

Additionally, according to Stein, Hamas altered its stance on other key understandings, including the presence of IDF forces during the planned 60-day ceasefire and demanded an increase in the number of terrorist prisoners to be released, particularly those serving lengthy sentences.