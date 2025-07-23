Palestinian Arab sources are reporting that the Hamas terror organization conveyed its initial response to the proposed hostage and ceasefire on Tuesday to the mediators.

According to the reports, the reply was unacceptable to the mediators, and they sent a strong message to Hamas, demanding that the terrorist organization show immediate and significant flexibility to advance the deal.

Earlier, Kan News reported that Hamas demanded the reopening of the Rafah Crossing with Egypt as part of the negotiations for a hostage deal. Palestinian Arab sources estimate that Israel will most probably accept the demand.

If Hamas' demand is accepted, it would be the first time since the war began that Palestinian Arabs would be allowed to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing.

Jerusalem conveyed that it does not intend to bend any more for Hamas after its recent series of concessions.