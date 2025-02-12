Twenty million shekels have been seized from the Palestinian Authority, following a petition filed by the family of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in a 2019 terrorist attack at the spring of Ein Bubin in the Binyamin region.

The seizure is part of the family's legal battle against the PA, following its financial support for terrorists and their families.

Rina's father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, responded to the decision and said that it was an important step in the fight against terrorism. "Almost all of her murderers were heads of human rights organizations who have received tens of millions [of shekels]. We understood that we must also wage an economic war on terrorism."

Shnerb added that the seized funds will be channeled to positive causes: "Our victory is that the money will be used for good deeds."

In a petition submitted to the Jerusalem District Court, Rina's parents stated that her older brother Dvir and her father were both seriously injured in the attack, and both suffer from disabilities as a result.

Attorney Asher Shtub stated in the petition that the father, his son, and murdered daughter arrived at the spring late on Friday morning. On their way there, an explosive device that had been planted on the access road was activated after the terrorist noticed them walking there. The device exploded, killing Rina on the spot, while her father and brother were injured in the explosion.