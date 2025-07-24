שובאל בן גביר סיים מסע כומתה - השר תפס את האלונקה | תיעוד צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Shuvael Ben Gvir, the eldest son of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, on Thursday morning completed the march for the beret in an elite IDF unit.

Greeting him was his father Itamar, who embraced Shuvael emotionally and joined the march at the last kilometer, helping his son and the other soldiers carry the stretcher.

In December, Itamar accompanied Shuvael to the draft office, ahead of his enlistment.

"With G-d's help, you will succeed," the elder Ben Gvir proudly told his son. "This is a mission, it's a great merit to serve the nation of Israel."

He added, "As always, I say to you: One hair on your head is worth a thousand terrorists."

"Don't keep score, don't get confused, and with G-d's help, you and your generation will bring us to victory."