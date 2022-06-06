During the day (Monday), the youth of the community Ma'ale Levona in Binyamin built a lookout in the area near the settlement in memory of Rina Shnerb, a 17-year-old girl who was murdered in a terrorist bombing attack in 2019. As the work progressed, the head of the nearby village, Luban a-Sharqiya, came out, calling on the villagers to go back to Ma'ale Levona.

After the call, Border Police forces began to arrive at the scene and declared it a closed military area, announcing that they intended to destroy the observatory by this evening.

The Ma'ale Levona municipality said in a statement: "After a whole day that our dear youth spent and engaged in building, the government and the Israeli police responded to the Arab call and went out to destroy an observation post. Every day we struggle with an Arab takeover in the area."