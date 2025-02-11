Georgetown University announced the cancellation of an event that was to take place at its faculty, which was supposed to host Ribhi Karajah, convicted for involvement in an attack where Rina Shnerb was murdered in 2019.

The university stated the event was postponed to thoroughly investigate security risks raised regarding Karajah.

Numerous Israeli and Jewish organizations contacted the university demanding the event's cancellation, along with Jewish and Israeli students saying the terrorist's presence on campus endangered their safety.

The AJC condemned: "Ribhi Karajah is a member of the designated terrorist organization PFLP, whose actions directly contributed to the murder of Israeli Rina Shnerb. Why is Georgetown organizing an event with him and portraying him as an 'academic activist'? Why did the university ignore evidence of his crimes when presented?"

Karajah was convicted in 2019 for involvement in the attack where Rina Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother were injured. The charges indicate that he was complicit in the planning but failed to report it.