IDF struck a vehicle on Sunday in the Nuseirat area of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF confirmed in a statement: "A short while ago, an IAF aircraft fired to distance a suspicious vehicle that was advancing northward from the central Gaza Strip along a route that is not the agreed inspection route, thus violating the framework of the agreement."

The IDF noted that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of aerial surveillance and precise munitions.

"The IDF is committed to fully implementing the conditions of the agreement for the return of the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers," the military stated.

It added: "The IDF once again calls on the residents of Gaza to follow its instructions and avoid approaching troops deployed in the area."

Palestinian Arabs are reporting that one individual was killed and several others were wounded in the strike. Israel confirmed that it did conduct a strike in the Gaza Strip.

The vehicle apparently attempted to cross into the northern Gaza Strip without being inspected. According to the ceasefire deal, only pedestrians are permitted to move on the coastal al-Rashid route while vehicles are limited to the Salah al-Din highway and are subject to inspection.

Negotiations on the second phase of the deal are expected to begin on Monday, the 16th day of the ceasefire, as was stipulated in the deal that was approved by the Israeli government.

Ahead of the talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering tapping Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to head the Israeli negotiation team. Dermer is considered to be one of Netanyahu's closest confidants.

It would appear that Mossad Director David Barnea, ISA Director Ronen Bar, and Nitzan Alon will remain part of the team, however, it will be directed by Minister Dermer