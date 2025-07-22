US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will come to the Middle East in the coming days in an effort to finalize the hostage and ceasefire deal being negotiated between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced during a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Bruce, Witkoff will visit Europe first, where he will meet with officials and await further updates about the progress in the hostage deal talks. If there is sufficient progress in the talks, Witkoff will visit Doha toward the end of the week, where the talks are being held.

Bruce also stated that Israel and Hamas have "agreed on a ceasefire framework that includes establishing a humanitarian corridor in the Gaza Strip."

She added that "the humanitarian situation in Gaza is the central issue we are dealing with."

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas is expected to submit its response to the latest ceasefire proposal within the next day.