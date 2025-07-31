Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul met on Thursday at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem. They first held a personal meeting and then an expanded meeting with the participation of the teams.

During their meeting, the two discussed relations between the countries, the situation in Gaza, and calls worldwide for recognition of a Palestinian state. Minister Sa'ar also explained Israel's efforts in the humanitarian field, and a discussion was held in this context.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar addressed the negotiations for the release of the hostages and said that Hamas is not interested in reaching a deal. The Minister explained that the main reason for this is that Hamas is receiving international support through the attacks against Israel. Hamas is holding the hostages and is not laying down its arms; it is entrenching itself in its refusal to accept the framework for the release of the hostages because it sees that the international community is giving it rewards and gifts.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar also addressed the voices in the world that are working to recognize a Palestinian state, and said, "We do not call these areas the 'West Bank.' We call them 'Judea and Samaria.' In Europe today, they think that Jews can live in Berlin, London, and Brussels, but that Jews cannot live a kilometer and a half from here.

"We believe that Jews have the right to live in the heart of their historical homeland. Even in Judea and Samaria."

Minister Sa'ar also said that historically, there has never been a Palestinian state. Foreign Minister Sa'ar also addressed the illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, saying that it can not be ignored. The Minister said that ignoring it is hypocrisy.

The Minister referred to the Palestinian Authority, saying that it pays terrorists and terrorism and poisons the minds of the next generation, through wild incitement against the State of Israel in its education system, in mosques, and the media.

Minister Sa'ar said that if the PA has control over its borders and airspace, Israel will find itself with a flow of Iranian weapons into the land of Israel. "This will not happen."

Minister Sa'ar concluded by saying that a Palestinian state will not be established for the simple reason that Israel will not be able to forfeit its own security.