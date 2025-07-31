Troops of the Givati Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, are operating in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip as part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariots.”

As part of the operation, the troops, in cooperation with Yahalom unit soldiers, eliminated a terrorist cell that was inside a tunnel in Beit Hanoun, approximately five kilometers from the Ashkelon-Sderot railway line.

The tunnel, which is about two kilometers long, contained living quarters and weapons, including AK-47 rifles and explosive devices.

So far, Givati brigade troops have eliminated several terrorists in the area and have dismantled terrorist infrastructure and weapons both above and below ground.