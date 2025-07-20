An Israeli official estimates that an agreement with Hamas for the release of hostages and a ceasefire could be reached as early as this coming week.

"The talks are progressing slowly, but they are progressing. The direction is positive, we have overcome a significant obstacle and we are continuing, hoping to achieve a breakthrough," the official told Channel 12 News.

He added, "The negotiations are very intensive, and if Hamas does not create new obstacles, it is possible that US envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in Doha in the coming days."

However, the official noted that over the past two weeks, there were several occasions when the sides were close to a final agreement, but Hamas decided at the last minute to impose further difficulties on the talks.

For now, no senior delegation is planned to accompany Minister Ron Dermer to Doha for negotiations.

The official also responded to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about progress in the deal, stating that there are still issues to resolve, including the release of security prisoners and the distribution of humanitarian aid.