Defense Minister Israel Katz strongly criticized Hamas leaders today (Wednesday), accusing them of destroying the Gaza Strip and threatening to open the "gates of hell" if the hostages are not released soon.

Katz stated, "The Sinwar brothers have destroyed Gaza. Az Ad-Din Al-Haddad is turning it into a heap of rubble. Senior Hamas officials abroad are celebrating in palaces and luxury hotels while refusing to release the hostages. If they are not released soon, the gates of hell will open."

His remarks come amid reports that Hamas has continued to dig in its heels during the talks for a potential deal for the release of hostages, which has yet to materialize into an agreement.

In response, Security Cabinet member and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: "Mr. Prime Minister, in light of Hamas's apparent refusal, the time has come to close the door definitively on a partial deal and to instruct the IDF to storm Gaza and implement the humanitarian separation plan until Hamas is defeated and all hostages are released unconditionally or Hamas is completely destroyed. It is time for victory!"

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also responded, stating: "Mr. Prime Minister, when we keep giving in to Hamas, when humanitarian aid is flowing in every direction, and when 'negotiations' have long turned into concessions, Hamas feels comfortable continuing to extort Israel and force more and more capitulations. Continuing down this path will not lead us to complete victory. We should not be talking to Hamas. Hamas must be destroyed. No humanitarian aid, and no surrender deals."

Earlier reports from Palestinian Arab sources revealed that the Hamas terrorist organization provided a preliminary response to the proposal for a deal involving the release of hostages and a ceasefire, which was unacceptable to the mediators.

As a result, the mediators have sent a stern message to Hamas, urging the terrorist group to show immediate and significant flexibility to move the agreement forward.