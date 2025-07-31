Troops from the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, are operating in southern Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, the troops have been operating to further solidify operational control along the 'Magen Oz’ corridor, which runs through the city of Khan Yunis and separates its eastern and western parts.

During the activity, the troops located a weapons storage facility where large amounts of fragmentation grenades, explosive devices, mortar shells, and sniper rifles were hidden.

In another activity, the troops, in coordination with Unit 504, apprehended terrorists deep within Khan Yunis, based on precise intelligence of terrorist activity and infrastructure sites in the area.

In addition, the troops, together with the Combat Engineering Corps, located and dismantled an underground tunnel route several hundred meters long in the Khan Yunis area.