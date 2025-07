תיעוד: 14 עצורים בהפגנה פרו-פלסטינית בחיפה דוברות המשטרה

Police arrested 14 demonstrators on Thursday evening during an unauthorized pro-Palestinian protest, where participants chanted slogans against Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Officers instructed the protesters to disperse multiple times. When the demonstrators refused to comply, police began forcibly clearing the area, during which the arrests were made.