The UK Area Election Committee (AEC) has officially announced the final results of the 2025 UK elections to the World Zionist Congress. For the first time in many years, the UK held open elections to the Congress, witnessing a significant turnout of 10,651 voters—a figure that far exceeded previous contests.

In an effort to ensure diversity in representation, the AEC instituted a cap of five mandates per slate. On July 23rd, the Zionist Supreme Court issued a ruling that altered the method for redistributing surplus votes among slates that surpassed the 1/19 election threshold.

The UK AEC confirmed that the allocation of mandates was carried out in full compliance with the Supreme Court ruling and in accordance with the pre-established election rules, which were made readily available on the voting platform throughout the process.

The final mandate allocation is as follows:

Eretz HaKodesh: 5 mandates

Our Israel - the joint list of Liberal, Masorti and Reform Judaism: 5 mandates

Shas Olami UK: 3 mandates

Jewish Labour - Meretz: 3 mandates

Orthodox Israel Coalition (OIC) - Mizrachi UK: 3 mandates

All other slates: 0 mandates

The raw vote totals for each slate were:

Eretz HaKodesh: 4,529

Our Israel - the joint list of Liberal, Masorti and Reform Judaism: 2,088

Shas Olami UK: 1,153

Jewish Labour - Meretz: 1,062

Orthodox Israel Coalition (OIC) - Mizrachi UK: 1,005

Jabotinsky’s Israel - Stand With IDF: 370

Kol Israel: 325

Israel Solidarity Campaign UK: 66

Hanoar Hatzioni: 53

Total number of votes cast: 10,651.