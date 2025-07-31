The Hamas terrorist organization issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the growing international momentum toward Palestinian statehood and mounting calls for the group to disarm and relinquish control over the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, Hamas expressed appreciation for what it described as "positive positions" announced at the high-level international conference in New York. The group stated it "views with great interest every step that could achieve any positive progress" in what it termed the "struggle" of the Palestinian people.

Hamas affirmed its support for international efforts aimed at restoring "the Palestinian people's rights to their land and homeland" and the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, calling this an "original and natural right" of the Palestinian people. The group claimed that recognition of such a state is "the fruit of our people's ongoing struggle" and a reflection of international legal norms.

Insisting that "resistance and its weapons" are a national and legal entitlement under international law, Hamas rejected any move to disarm as long as what it called the "occupation persists." The group stated that it would not relinquish arms or its claims until all "rights" are restored and an independent Palestinian state is established.

Hamas also demanded that international efforts begin with ending what it labeled a "war of extermination and ethnic cleansing," followed by an end to what it called the occupation. The group called for the isolation and prosecution of Israeli leaders "as war criminals," and condemned all forms of normalization or agreements with the State of Israel.

The statement comes as seventeen nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, signed a declaration demanding Hamas disarm and hand governance of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority. The joint statement, supported by both the European Union and the Arab League, was finalized at a conference at the United Nations.

The declaration reads in part: “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority implementing governance and security reforms and excluding Hamas from any future government. The announcement has sparked strong responses from Israeli officials and leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, who warned of possible consequences for countries backing Hamas or unilateral Palestinian statehood.