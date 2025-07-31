KIRYAT GAT — Ora, a 41-year-old mother of four and wife of a reservist, is in the fight of her life. Just months ago, she was diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer. Her doctors at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem have a treatment plan in place — but despite her determination, she simply cannot get there.

“I don’t have a way to pay for the taxi,” Ora says. “I want to live — but I literally can’t get to the hospital.”

Too weak to manage the two-bus route and long walk each way, Ora’s only option is private transportation. But after having to leave her job and facing mounting medical bills, even this basic cost is out of reach.

Each round trip to Hadassah costs $150. Without it, she has no way to reach the lifesaving care that gives her a chance to keep fighting. Chesed Today is raising urgent support to cover her transportation and the uncovered portions of her treatment plan.

“This isn’t about extras,” Ora says. “It’s about getting to the hospital, getting the care that could save my life, and making sure my family doesn’t fall apart while I fight to stay alive.”

Her next treatment is coming up soon — but right now, there’s no way for her to get there. Every contribution directly funds a ride to the hospital and helps Ora continue her battle to survive.

