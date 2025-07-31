The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), representing over 2,500 traditional, Orthodox rabbis in matters of public policy, today expressed its support and solidarity with Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), after the latter was accused of favoring “starving children,” accusations CVJ called "dishonest" and "outrageous."

"Fine simply pointed out that it is the responsibility of the Hamas terror organization to release the Israeli hostages, disarm, and feed its populace. Yet he faced criticism from left-wing media, a congresswoman with a history of antisemitic statements, and, most regrettably, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), who declared Fine’s remarks 'unacceptable' and claimed he was focused upon 'scoring political points,'” the organization stated.

According to CJV: "On the contrary, Mr. Fine demonstrated both moral clarity and courage. He has consistently done so, and recently took to wearing a yarmulke (Jewish skullcap) in Congress to demonstrate solidarity with Jewish students afraid to wear one on their college campus. His statement was an appropriate response to the false and inflammatory claim that Israel is starving Gazans—directly linked to decades of deceitful claims of 'genocide' in Gaza, and centuries of blood libels against Jews—and that Israel is somehow responsible to feed the Hamas terror organization and those who brought it to power. As Senator Tom Cotton also rightly noted, Israel has no obligation to supply aid to its enemies in wartime."

"It is deeply inappropriate for a Jewish organization to rebuke a Jewish leader when he stands in the breach for the Jewish community. But it is sadly typical of the AJC, which has long positioned itself as a nonpartisan defender of Jewish values and civil rights, yet has a track record of treating Republican lawmakers quite differently than their Democratic counterparts. It has maintained and deepened that pattern under Ted Deutch, the former Democratic congressman who resigned to become AJC’s CEO in 2022. When Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) characterized the genocidal call of 'from the river to the sea' to be an 'aspirational call for freedom,' for which she was censured by the House of Representatives, the AJC was silent. But today it chides Fine for stating the simple truth that Hamas and its supporters are solely responsible for the suffering of Gazans," it stated.

CJV called on individuals and organizations "to reject political posturing and stand with those who defend all lives, including Jewish ones, without apology," and that it is proud to support Rep. Randy Fine."