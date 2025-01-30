Families of the hostages made a statement at the Hostages Square, following the release of the hostages Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes, and called for the completion of the deal.



Statements were made by Danny Miran, father of Omri Miran, Michel Illouz, father of Guy Illouz, Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, and Roy Baruch, brother of Uriel Baruch.



"A few moments ago we were informed that hostages Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Mozes have been released from Hamas captivity, and after 482 days in Gaza, they are now on their way home. In addition to them, five Thai hostages who were kidnapped from the southern kibbutzim were also released," they said.



One of the family members also said: "With your permission, I would like to say the blessing of Shehechiyanu [a prayer of thanks when one is saved from danger]: Blessed are You, Lord our God, King of the world, who have revived us and raised us up and brought us to this time.” This is a great moment for the entire people of Israel. How long have we prayed, how long have we waited."

So many people from all sectors of the nation have fought for this moment. I would like to address our soldiers, their families, the bereaved families, those who were wounded physically and mentally – we have reached this moment thanks to you. We stand here today, together – the sons and daughters of the families of the hostages, we have waited for these moments for many months, and we are still waiting."





"On this day, our new family – the family of hostages, stands here united and together calls out with a clear message – we must continue until the last hostage returns home."

They also said that "another 82 hostages remain in the hands of Hamas. The current deal, which was boldly accepted by the Israeli government, makes the return of all of them possible. We must continue to do everything possible to ensure the continued release of all hostages – until the last one."



"No hostage can wait around for any more negotiations! Continue the current deal – until the end. There is no political statement here, there are no political camps here, there are no forums here, there are families here who are all anxious about the fate of their beloved family members. The people of Israel, the government, and we are all committed to bring home every last hostage."