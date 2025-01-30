US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order to combat antisemitism, with a focus on combatting the significant surge of antisemitism on US campuses since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Under the Executive Order, every federal executive department and agency leader will review and report to the White House within 60 days on all criminal and civil authorities and actions available for fighting antisemitism.

The Order also calls for Immediate action to be taken by the Department of Justice to protect law and order, quell pro-Hamas vandalism and intimidation, and investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in anti-American colleges and universities.

It further demands the removal of resident aliens who violate US laws. The White House noted, in a fact sheet on the Order, “Immediately after the jihadist terrorist attacks against the people of Israel on October 7, 2023, pro-Hamas aliens and left-wing radicals began a campaign of intimidation, vandalism, and violence on the campuses and streets of America.”

“Celebrating Hamas' mass rape, kidnapping, and murder, they physically blocked Jewish Americans from attending college classes, obstructed synagogues and assaulted worshippers, and vandalized American monuments and statues,” it added.

“The Biden Administration turned a blind eye to this coordinated assault on public order; it simply refused to protect the civil rights of Jewish Americans, especially students,” the White House stated, citing a December 2024 US House of Representatives report on antisemitism which said that "the failure of our federal government departments and agencies is astounding."

"To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: come 2025, we will find you, and we will deport you. I will also quickly cancel the student visas of all Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before," said Trump.