US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today (Wednesday) instructing federal authorities to act to combat antisemitism, including by deporting antisemites who commit criminal acts, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, the order will give federal agencies 60 days to present plans to deal with antisemitism in places such as college campuses. It also calls for the deportation on non-citizens who commit illegal acts while protesting against Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7, even if they have student visas.

On Monday, President Trump issued a proclamation on Monday marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in which he vowed to fight antisemitism.

In his proclamation, Trump stated, He noted: "Sadly, despite decades of wisdom shared by survivors, years of reflection on the depravities committed, and decades of progress towards peace, the poison of antisemitism still courses through the veins of cowards in dark corners of the world. So today, we renew our promise that antisemitism has no place in a civilized society, no place in our foreign policy, and no place in the United States of America."

The President statedm "In the years since the liberation of Auschwitz on this day eight decades ago, the grave offenses that took place during the Holocaust and the cries of the Jewish people have echoed throughout the halls of history. In the wake of the oppression, persecution, and injustice committed at Auschwitz and elsewhere in Europe, the Jewish people gallantly persevered to re-found their homeland in the modern State of Israel -- our mighty friend. To this day, the Jewish people proudly represent the peak of human tenacity and the pinnacle of human triumph.

"As we commemorate this somber occasion, we pay tribute to the undying spirit of the Jewish community. We reaffirm our commitment to educating our children and every future generation about the horrors that took place within the confines of Auschwitz and other concentration and death camps. We renew our resolve to end antisemitism and religious bigotry of all forms. We proudly reassert our strong bonds of friendship with the State of Israel. And we declare the timeless truth that every human being is a child of God and inherently worthy of dignity and respect," Trump said.