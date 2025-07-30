Harvard University is reportedly in advanced talks with the Trump administration to resolve federal civil rights investigations related to the treatment of Jewish and Israeli students on campus.

According to a report by The New York Times, the university is weighing a financial settlement that could exceed $500 million - more than double the $200 million Columbia University recently agreed to pay .

Four individuals familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Harvard has “signaled a willingness” to meet the administration’s terms, though no official agreement has been announced.

A major point of contention, according to the report, remains Harvard's reluctance to accept an external monitor, a requirement Columbia agreed to as part of its settlement. University officials have reportedly expressed concern that such oversight could establish a troubling precedent under the current administration.

The Trump administration has taken several steps against Harvard University in the wake of its failure to handle growing antisemitism on campus, including a freeze of more than $2 billion in federal research funding.

In addition to the funding cuts, Trump has also advocated for revoking the university's tax-exempt status.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intends to issue subpoenas for information concerning alleged misconduct by foreign students at Harvard.

Another step involved a proclamation that bars new foreign students from entering the United States to attend the university. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from implementing the proclamation.