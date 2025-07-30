US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not discuss the possibility of recognizing a Palestinian state with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and stated that the US has “no view” on the matter.

His comments came hours after Starmer announced that his country will recognize a Palestinian state by September if the situation in Gaza does not improve by then.

“We never did discuss it. We have no view on that,” Trump said of Starmer’s announcement on Air Force One on Tuesday, as quoted by Politico. “We are going to get a lot of money to the area so they get some food.”

Trump also pushed back on pressure to urge Israel to come to a long-term solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, telling reporters such a move would play to the interests of Hamas.

“You could make the case that you’re rewarding people, that you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that,” Trump stated. “I don’t think they should be rewarded. I’m not in that camp, to be honest.”

Trump added that the US contributed $60 million to an effort to set up food centers in Gaza and that the centers, which will be operated by the Israeli government, would be set up “very soon.”

He added that the European Union would also be contributing to the effort to address the growing hunger crisis in Gaza.