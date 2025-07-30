The Gush Etzion Regional Council on Wednesday announced the submission of a new master plan for the Gvaot neighborhood, marking a significant milestone in the region’s development.

The plan emphasizes a balance between residential and employment construction, while preserving quality of life, natural values, and open space.

It includes over 1,000 housing units — among them supervised housing units — as well as commercial areas, employment zones, public buildings, open spaces, and community facilities.

A key feature of the plan is its proximity to the “Sadnat Shiluv” institution, with the aim of fostering meaningful social integration for individuals with special needs within the community.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal stated, “This is an important step toward responsible, balanced, and value-driven development in Gush Etzion. The Gvaot neighborhood will bring real momentum to the region and serve as an example of careful planning combined with communal and social values.”

Council engineer Miriam Feldman added, “The plan reflects a holistic vision of thoughtful, high-quality planning that aims to create space for community life while preserving open space and balancing necessary density with architecture that aligns with the rural character of Gush Etzion. This is a plan guided by vision, sensitivity, and professionalism.”