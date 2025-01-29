The Lebanese media reported that the army had taken control of a huge tunnel complex, known by Hezbollah as "Imad 4,” which was exposed by the terrorist organization last August, as part of Hezbollah's psychological warfare, shortly before the pager attack against Hezbollah.

Computers and lighting were found in the tunnel complex, which was big enough for trucks to pass through.

According to some reports in Lebanon, control of the compound was transferred last week to the Lebanese army, at the initiative of Hezbollah.

The video shows the organization's terrorists riding motorcycles through the tunnels, with pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and former senior leadership officials who were assassinated, on its walls.