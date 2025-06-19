On Wednesday night, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammad Ahmad Khreiss, Commander of Hezbollah's anti-tank unit in Hezbollah's Chebaa outpost in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

During the war, the terrorist advanced numerous attacks against the State of Israel and led the anti-tank missile attack on Mount Dov, which resulted in the death of Sharif Suad on April 26, 2024.

Suad, a member of a Bedouin family that has contributed a lot to the IDF over the years, worked as a truck driver for the IDF as part of infrastructure work to create a barrier on Har Dov. His truck was hit by an anti-tank missile after being tracked by Hezbollah. An evacuation operation took several long minutes under fire and included artillery cover and airstrikes.

In addition, Khreiss continued to advance terror activity in southern Lebanon in a way that violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

"The IDF continues to monitor and thwart Hezbollah's attempts to increase its readiness to strike the State of Israel under the cover of the war with Iran," an IDF statement stressed. "The IDF will continue to eliminate any threat posed to the State of Israel."