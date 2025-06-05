In an unusual move, the IDF announced on Thursday evening that it will soon carry out a strike on underground UAV production infrastructure sites that it says were deliberately established in the heart of the civilian population in the Dahieh suburb south of Beirut.

"Despite the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF has identified that the Hezbollah aerial unit is operating to produce thousands of UAVs, with the direction and funding of Iranian terrorists," the IDF stated.

According to the IDF, following Hezbollah's extensive use of UAVs as a central component of its terrorist attacks on the state of Israel, the terrorist organization is operating to increase the production of UAVs for the next war.

"These activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The Hezbollah terrorist organization creates challenges for the State of Lebanon and thus prevents the implementation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF added.

At the same time, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman issued a warning to those in the Dahieh, especially those in the Al-Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Burj Al-Barajneh neighborhoods. "You are located near facilities belonging to Hezbollah. For your safety and the safety of your families, you are required to evacuate these buildings immediately and move away from them at a distance of no less than 300 meters," he stated.

Local sources are reporting panic in the streets as residents attempt to flee the impending strikes.