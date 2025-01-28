Yizhar Lifshitz, the son of hostage Oded Lifshitz, shared his grave concerns for his father's life this morning (Tuesday).

"My father was brutally abducted, they sprayed bullets at the door and he suffered injuries to his arms. On the 54th day of the war, someone returned and told us she had been with him in a room for two weeks, injured and in pain - and they took him, and no one knows his fate. Now that he is on this phase of the list, it means his life is in danger," Lifshitz told Kan in an interview.

His father, 85-year-old Oded Lifshitz from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was abducted along with his wife Yocheved during the October 7th massacre. Family members reported that the couple were held captive without the necessary medications and testified that their home in the kibbutz was burned to the ground during the Hamas massacre.

Oded's grandson, Daniel, stated that his grandfather was a man of peace, who in his spare time helped transport Palestinians from the border to receive medical treatment. Oded is a journalist by profession and a founder of Nir Oz. The couple has four children, grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter.

In January, Yizhar, Oded's son, stated: "The last time he was seen was during the fourth phase of hostage release. He was with someone we know, who reported to us he was held in reasonable conditions above ground, but his condition was not good."