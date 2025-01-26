Ran, father of returned hostage Daniella Gilboah, recited a special prayer of gratitude for his daughter's release this morning.

Standing before the holy ark, he read the 'Nishmat' prayer, usually reserved for Shabbat and holiday services. The text of the prayer expresses the boundless gratitude due to God for his kindness, beyond what humans can properly articulate.

Daniella was released on Saturday, along with three other captured IDF soldiers. They were handed over to the Red Cross in the heart of Palestine Square in Gaza, teeming with terrorists.

Family medicine doctors who checked the three returning hostages confirmed their condition was stable and they were given vitamins to prevent refeeding syndrome. The hostages told medical teams they weren’t given stimulants or drugs.

Israel is currently demanding that Hamas provide a list of the remaining hostages and their status, after hostage Arbel Yehud was not released as scheduled. Until the list has been provided, Israel was expected to refuse to proceed with other terms of the deal, including allowing Gazans to return to the northern Gaza strip.