Yifat Haiman, mother of Inbar Haiman - whose body is still held by Hamas in Gaza - spoke on Tuesday at a Knesset discussion on female hostages and expressed deep frustration that her daughter has yet to be returned.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Haiman explained that she usually avoids such forums but felt compelled to attend: "Today, a committee convened to discuss the female hostages, and my daughter Inbar - the youngest woman still in Gaza, one of only two - has not come back."

She shared that many people are unaware of her daughter’s status: "People often ask me, ‘Are you sure she’s still there?’ They assume she was released during the earlier phase [of the hostage deal] with the women and children - but she wasn’t. She was supposed to be, but I’m left without answers. I expect the Prime Minister to do everything possible to ensure that Inbar is included in the upcoming deal, along with all the hostages."

Haiman warned against a phased approach to returning the hostages: "Some are simply forgotten - like the deceased. They could just vanish. It’s essential to bring everyone home - the living and the dead - at once, not in stages. If it’s done in phases, this could drag on for six months, a year, and then my daughter might disappear too."

She spoke of the anguish and uncertainty that haunt her daily: "They told me Inbar was kidnapped, but I’ve seen no video, no proof. She was taken alone. I don’t know her condition with 100% certainty - and that’s the greatest fear: that she’ll vanish, and I’ll never find her."

Ending her remarks with a heartbreaking plea, Haiman said: "My most minimal request - I just want to kiss her coffin. That’s all I ask."

Commenting on the growing calls for early elections, she added, "I don’t care about elections. First, bring back all the hostages - including my daughter. That’s the only issue. Left, right - it doesn’t matter. Any other distraction only takes away from what’s truly important."

Haiman also spoke about the toll this ordeal has taken on her health: "My heart is broken. My health is deteriorating - I have pre-diabetes, thyroid issues - and it’s all because I live every day in this unbearable uncertainty. It’s a nonstop emotional rollercoaster."

Still, Yifat Haiman remains resolute: "There’s always a spark of hope - and I won’t give up. I made a vow on October 7th: I will bring my daughter back, in any condition."

Watch the Hebrew interview:

