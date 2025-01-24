The 769th Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continues its efforts to remove threats in southern Lebanon while maintaining the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

During IDF operational activity in the Saluki area last week, 769th Brigade troops located several significant underground routes intended to be used by Hezbollah terrorist operatives. Combat engineering and Yahalom Unit soldiers investigated the routes before dismantling them.

The troops also located a weapons cache inside a mosque, a vehicle loaded with weapons, hundreds of mortar shells, explosives, rockets, weapons, and additional Hezbollah military equipment.

In other operational activity by the Golan Brigade, soldiers located trucks carrying heavy rocket launchers, along with several weapons storage facilities containing a large number of rockets, shoulder-fired missiles, launchers, mortar shells, explosives, and military equipment.

All weapons were confiscated, and the weapons storage facilities were dismantled.