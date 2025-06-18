אילוסטרציה של אתר ייצור טילי נ"ט שהותקף באיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

Overnight, Israeli Air Force fighter jets — guided by the IDF Intelligence Directorate — struck a site used for the production of anti-tank missiles. These missiles were manufactured in Iran and transferred by the Iranian regime to its proxies through foreign countries for the purpose of terrorist activity against the State of Israel.

In recent years, hundreds of missiles produced by the Iranian regime have been transferred to the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Since the beginning of the war against Hamas, Hezbollah has launched hundreds of anti-tank missiles toward Israel, injuring and killing numerous civilians and soldiers.

The IDF stated, "For years, the Iranian regime has armed the terrorist organizations surrounding the State of Israel, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and the Houthi terrorist regime. These organizations have suffered heavy damage as a result of IDF strikes during the war."

In addition, the IDF continues to strike missile production sites across Iran.