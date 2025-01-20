Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan on Sunday evening sharply criticized the hostage deal, which will see hundreds of dangerous terrorists being released into Judea and Samaria.

"Every Jewish heart and every normal person in the world is moved to tears seeing the hostages returning to their families. We all embrace, strengthen, and pray for the return of all the hostages. But in the same breath, it must be said: Releasing terrorists into Judea and Samaria is a clear danger to the country! This is a dramatic and negative change on the ground, which requires a dramatic change in behavior, and not to remain in the same old mindset. We warned and cried out not to release terrorists to Judea and Samaria, and not to stop the war. Sadly, we are now witnessing celebrations of terror supporters in Judea and Samaria and around the world,” said Dagan.

“The wholesale release of terrorists into Judea and Samaria is a clear danger to the country! It doesn't just endanger the residents of Judea and Samaria; it clearly endangers all citizens of Israel, especially the 'Judea and Samaria envelope' - from Tel Aviv through Netanya, Hadera to Jerusalem. The Israeli government made a terrible and difficult decision."

In recent days, when the details of the hostage release deal became known, Dagan published an official, filmed statement from the official event he was attending at US President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In the statement from Mar-a-Lago, Dagan said, "We must not release terrorists into Judea and Samaria, and we must not halt the fighting. The meaning of this deal is to leave Hamas in power and leave hostages with them, and we must not support this. Israel must end this war with a victory and the complete destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages. A surrender deal does not serve Israeli interests, nor American ones."

Following the deal's implementation despite his warnings, Dagan is demanding a complete change in the military and security strategy in Judea and Samaria. "I demand a strategic security change now - to end the old mindset. The war on terror must continue with greater force, and we must focus now on Judea and Samaria. Therefore, immediately - I demand that the Israeli government order the return of all checkpoints, launch a real military operation in northern Samaria - including the relocation of terrorist populations, and treat terror from the root.”

“I demand that in any march where terrorists from any organization parade with weapons - the Air Force should be instructed to arrive with a helicopter and take them down from above."

Dagan stressed, "The settlement in Samaria is strong. We are believing Jews, Zionists. We are very angry and furious about this irresponsible decision by the government. But we will never despair from taking action and repairing. We will strengthen even more, and fulfill our mission to all of Israel: to build the land and settle it."