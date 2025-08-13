IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is reportedly receiving regular advice from a group of individuals no longer serving in the military, Kan 11 News reported Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the Chief of Staff’s unofficial advisory forum includes former Defense Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Major General (res.) Israel Ziv, former IDF Spokesperson Avi Benayahu, Matan Dansker, and Liran Dan, who previously served as spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kan 11 further claimed that Zamir’s aide, Colonel Alon Laniado, maintains regular contact with journalists and briefs them - contrary to regulations granting only the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit authority to do so - and that these contacts have intensified amid the current crisis between Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit rejected the report, stating that the information is incorrect and that Colonel Laniado does not maintain contact with reporters.