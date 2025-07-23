A historic conference in Washington, DC brought together 30 U.S. Senators and Congress members who publicly declared their support for applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. The event, the largest of its kind ever held for Judea and Samaria, was attended by Samaria Regional Chairman Head Yossi Dagan, who emphasized the joint mission of securing sovereignty in these areas.

The conference, organized by prominent figures from the U.S. political scene, aimed to highlight the strategic, historical, and religious significance of the land to Israel, while also reaffirming the Jewish people’s right to Judea and Samaria. The event was part of a broader diplomatic effort to strengthen international recognition of Israel's historical and moral right to the region and ultimately achieve full Israeli sovereignty.

During his speech, Yossi Dagan stated, "These are not easy times for any of us. We are in the middle of a difficult war against barbarians. I feel your hearts and your partnership — this is essential during these days. God has given us a historic opportunity to build the land of the Bible and bring sovereignty to the land of the Bible."

He continued, "We feel we are your representatives here in Israel and particularly in Judea and Samaria, and we know that you are our representatives in Washington, D.C., at the heart of global power."

Dagan called on the attendees to help educate about the necessity of applying sovereignty over the biblical land and to state clearly that "Israel has every right to apply sovereignty in the heart of its land. Imagine Israel on October 7th with a Palestinian state on the mountaintops of Judea and Samaria."

US Rep. Andy Harris added, "It doesn’t matter your political opinion, right, left, center. When talking about Israel, every two-state solution supporter understands that it is unfeasible. October 7th changed the perspective. We can ignore it, but I choose to accept reality as it is. I encourage you to see what’s happening there. There is no partnership. The Palestinian Authority is corrupt. There are tribes in Hebron that want a partnership and have said that the PA doesn’t represent them. We must listen to them."

Senator James Lankford, who spoke at the conference, joined the chorus of support: "After October 7th, it is clear that a two-state solution can’t work. We need to look at sovereignty. Dagan is a true and very effective leader, passionate about his people and the security of the region. He’s fighting for sovereignty in Samaria, and it’s an honor to host him here."

Senator Roger Marshall also expressed support, stating, "We always pray for Israel, especially for the people of Samaria. We know how difficult this period is, but people all over the world know that the entire world supports Israel. The forces of hatred have always been there, but the forces of good will never stop praying, and they will never stop fighting. We support the unique relationship between the U.S. and Israel, but Israel’s sovereignty is crucial for the world and for all of us."

Further support came from Rep. Doug LaMalfa "My family and I have supported Israel for many years, and it comes from the heart. Judea and Samaria must have sovereignty. Enough with the ‘West Bank’ story—this is part of the land of Israel, and we need to stop playing games and move forward with it. Israel’s sovereignty is very important, and its security is tied to that — so we support it."

Rep. Derek Schmidt, who also spoke at the conference, said, "I had the opportunity to visit your area a few years ago. We were in Jericho, Bethlehem — we really enjoyed the visit and will probably return. It’s clear that historical Israel is very important for the security of the United States and the region. For those of us who are believers, we are all partners in one faith tradition. So we are definitely looking forward to working with you and many others."

Rep. Neil Dunn concluded, "We were so pleased to host our friends from Samaria. I hope you will bring the sovereignty."

A few days before the conference, Yossi Dagan reached an agreement with US House members from eight states to promote legislation that would require official documents to use the term "Judea and Samaria" instead of "West Bank." A similar federal bill was also submitted by the Judea and Samaria Congressional Caucus.