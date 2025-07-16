A diplomatic controversy erupted on Capitol Hill following an appeal by Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, urging senior Trump administration officials, members of Congress, and senators to oppose a proposed Irish law banning imports from Israeli citizens living in the Judea and Samaria regions.

The bill, which singles out goods produced by Israelis in these disputed territories, has sparked outrage among U.S. lawmakers, who condemned it as discriminatory and anti-Semitic.

Senator Rick Scott criticized the legislation on social media, tweeting: "This foolish move not only wrongfully targets Israel & the Jewish Community, but also harms American businesses. They should think twice about the message they’re sending by passing this bill, which complicates our economic relationship & targets our ally."

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Chair and Founder of the Friends of Judea & Samaria Caucus, also denounced the proposal: "Ireland’s proposal to ban products made in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is not only deeply anti-Semitic but antithetical to Western values. I call on Ireland to rescind this radical proposal immediately."

In response to the growing U.S. backlash, Dagan welcomed the support and urged Washington to consider imposing tariffs on Ireland if the legislation proceeds.

"This proposed law would mark the first piece of anti-Semitic legislation in Europe since the Holocaust—discriminating solely against Jews based on where they live," Dagan stated. "It rewards the terrorism of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas and aligns with the BDS movement, which the U.S. has consistently condemned. Democracies must not stand by."

The Samaria Regional Council warned that the bill sets a dangerous precedent, arguing that it promotes a state-sanctioned boycott of Jewish-owned businesses while overlooking Arab-owned factories operating in the same areas.