The Hamas terrorist organization this morning (Sunday) submitted the list of kidnapped women who will be released later today as part of the agreement, an hour and a half after the deadline for the list to be given.

Earlier, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari clarified that although the ceasefire was supposed to go into effect, Israel will continue to attack the Gaza Strip as long as the names of the kidnapped women were not received.

"This morning, we all expect the implementation of the agreement to return the hostages. As of this morning, Hamas has not fulfilled its obligation, and contrary to the agreement, has not provided the State of Israel with the names of the returning female hostages. The ceasefire will not come into effect so long as Hamas does not fulfill its obligations. At the direction of the Prime Minister, the IDF will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip area as long as Hamas does not fulfill its obligations, with all that this entails," Hagari said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned that the ceasefire would not go into effect at 8:30 a.m. if the names were not received from Hamas.

"The Prime Minister directed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is due to take effect at 08:30, will not begin as long as Israel does not have the list of hostages who are to be released, which Hamas has committed to provide," the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The IAF struck terror targets in Gaza this morning. Five people were reported dead and about 20 injured in Israeli strikes in the northeastern part of the Gaza Strip.