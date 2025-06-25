Hamas sources claim significant progress in the ceasefire talks regarding Gaza, the Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported Wednesday. According to the report, the talks have resumed intensively in recent hours.

The report came shortly after a statement by US President Donald Trump, who said during the NATO summit in The Hague, claiming major progress in Gaza. According to Trump, the strike in Iran will help facilitate the release of hostages from Gaza - something which US envoy Steve Witkoff told Trump is "very close."

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, stated Tuesday that the war between Israel and Iran had disrupted efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to him, Qatar now hopes to renew negotiations between the sides within the next two days.

On Tuesday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement saying: “The ceasefire agreement must expand to include Gaza. Ending the operation in Iran without using it to bring home all the hostages would be a grave political failure. This is a historic window of opportunity, and the Israeli government must seize it with both hands.”

The statement added: “Now is the time to push with full force for a comprehensive deal that will return all 50 hostages at once and end the war with the return of the last hostage—without selection or categorization. This is what the people of Israel yearn for; it is the only thing separating us from a complete Israeli victory.”