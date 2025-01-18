On Saturday night, the night before three female hostages are expected to return from Hamas captivity, thousands gathered at Hostages Square demanding immediate guarantees for the release of all 98 hostages.

Hamas captivity survivor Amit Soussana, released after 55 days, thanked US President Joe Biden and US President-elect Donald Trump for pushing the deal through.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to president Joe Biden, his administration, and the elected president Donald Trump for their tireless efforts in securing a deal for the release of our hostages," she said. "Your leadership and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this crucial step. However, we urge you to continue your efforts in ensuring the completion of the second phase of the deal. To guarantee the safe release of all remaining hostages. The work is not done and we hope that every possible measure will be taken to bring them home safely and swiftly."

Anat Angrest, mother of 22-year-old Matan Angrest, agreed with Soussana, saying, "Thank you President Trump for making this deal possible. My son Matan will not be released in the first phase, but I am hopeful. I believe in your power to do as you promised - save my son and all other 97 hostages. President Trump, please keep going and saving lives until we get all 98 hostages back home. We must complete EVERY step of the deal with delay. Without getting back to fighting."

During the rally, participants also marked the second birthday of Kfir Bibas, still held in Hamas captivity.

Ofri Bibas Levy, aunt of Kfir Bibas, said, "Today, I tried to write a birthday message for Kfir for the second time. A message for a child who cannot celebrate. A child who isn't here. A child trapped in hell. A child who might not even be alive. But no words come out, only tears. How could they rob Kfir of his right to enjoy his birthday? I'm sorry, Kfir. You should have been home by now."

"I try to find comfort knowing that on Kfir's birthday this year, the hostage deal may finally be approved. President-elect Trump, this deal wouldn't have been possible without you. We look to you and your leadership in reuniting all of our families. And so, I stand here now, filled with both hope and worry. A deal has been signed, and we have 98 hostages to bring home. There must be no one left behind - We will not rest until the very last one returns. Yarden, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir - I can't wait to hug you all again. I love you."