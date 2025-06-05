The IDF and ISA confirmed in a joint statement that the bodies of Gadi Haggai and his wife Judih Haggai were recovered from Gaza in a special military operation.

"In an IDF and ISA operation Wednesday night, the bodies of the couple Judih Lynn Weinstein and Gad Haggai were recovered from the Khan Yunis area in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

"Judih Lynn Weinstein and Gad Haggai, members of Kibbutz Nir Oz, were brutally murdered and abducted from the Kibbutz on October 7th, 2023 by terrorists of the Palestinian Mujahideen terrorist organization. The couple Judi and Gad, parents of four, were 70 (Judi) and 72 (Gad) at the time of their deaths.

"The rescue operation was conducted by IDF troops in coordination with the Intelligence Directorate and special forces. The operation was made possible as a result of precise intelligence provided by the Hostage Task Force, the Intelligence Directorate, and the ISA.

"Following an identification procedure carried out by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and the IDF Manpower Directorate's Hostage Task Force, the family and the community of Nir Oz were notified.

"The IDF and ISA send their deepest condolences to the families and will continue to make all efforts possible to bring home all the hostages as soon as possible."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the operation on Thursday morning, saying, "In a special ISA and IDF operation in the Gaza Strip, the bodies of two of our hostages, which had been held by the murderous Hamas terrorist organization, have been returned to Israel: Judy Weinstein-Haggai and Gadi Haggai, of blessed memory, from Kibbutz Nir Oz."

"Judy and Gadi were murdered on October 7, and were held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

"Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts grieve over this terrible loss. May their memories be blessed. I would like to thank, and express appreciation to, the fighters and commanders for this determined and successful operation."

He promised: "We will not rest, nor will we be silent, until we return home all of our hostages - the living and the deceased."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters also responded to the rescue, stating, "The return of Judi and Gad for proper burial in their beloved homeland represents the closing of a circle and the fulfillment of the state's fundamental obligation to them."

"The hostage families stated: 'The return of Judi and Gad is painful and heartbreaking, yet it also brings healing to our uncertainty. Their return reminds us all that it is the state's duty to bring everyone home, so that we, the families, together with all the people of Israel, can begin the process of healing and recovery.' Decision-makers must do everything necessary to reach an agreement that will return all 56 remaining hostages—the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for burial. There is no need to wait another 608 agonizing days for this. The mission can be completed as early as tomorrow morning. This is what the majority of the Israeli people want."

They added, "We want to emphasize today — a grave is not a privilege. A grave is a basic human right, without which personal and national recovery is impossible. We ask that you respect the family's request for privacy and not contact them at this time."